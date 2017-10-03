Americans' opinions of Trump are fully baked, in one chart

Story highlights Trump's approval rating has remained within a narrow 10-point window so far -- the narrowest gap in five decades

The numbers show just how baked in Americans' approval (or disapproval) of Donald Trump is

The last seven presidents have experienced at least a 20-point swing among independents; Trump has only wavered by 13 points

Washington (CNN) Everyone has an opinion of President Donald Trump — and they're sticking to it.

The President's approval rating has remained in a narrow 10 percentage point window for his entire first nine months in office, the smallest range for new presidents in almost a half century.

Trump kicked off his presidency at a 45% approval rating during his first week, sinking slightly over his term so far to the high 30s, where it's remained mostly steady since May, according to a CNN analysis of weekly approval numbers from Gallup.

The numbers show just how baked in Americans' approval (or disapproval) of Donald Trump is. His approval rating among Democrats has remained mired at historic lows, while Republicans have consistently maintained their strong support for his White House.

A separate poll found that six in 10 people who approve of Trump (and disapprove of Trump) say they can't imagine anything he could do to make them change their minds.

Read More