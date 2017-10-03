Story highlights Murphy has an anti-abortion record

A memo said to be from his chief of staff detailed erratic behavior from the congressman

Washington (CNN) Rep. Tim Murphy, a Pennsylvania Republican with a staunchly anti-abortion voting record, urged a woman he was having an affair with to get an abortion, according to messages obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Murphy admitted to the affair in September, and texts reported on by the Post-Gazette showed the woman accused Murphy of hypocrisy in January after an anti-abortion message was posted to his Facebook account.

"You have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options," she wrote, according to the Post-Gazette.

A message from Murphy's phone to her in response said, "I get what you say about my March for life messages. I've never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don't write any more. I will."

Asked about the report, a spokesperson for Murphy said, "The office has no comment or response to the story."

