Story highlights The decennial line-drawing process has always been a somewhat political endeavor

In most states, state legislators and the governor control the process

(CNN) The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on a case with massive political implications for both political parties: Is extreme partisan gerrymandering unconstitutional?

"At issue are maps drawn in Wisconsin after the last census that Democrats say were drawn unconstitutionally to benefit Republicans. They argue the maps represent extreme partisan gerrymander and that they prevent fair and effective representation by diluting voters' influence and penalizing voters based on their political beliefs."

The Court's swing vote -- Justice Anthony Kennedy -- did little to tip his hand either way, according to de Vogue, a neutrality that will heighten the drama over the case between now and when the Court makes its opinion public early next year.

The decennial line-drawing process has always been a somewhat political endeavor. In most states, state legislators and the governor control the process. When one party controls the state House, state Senate and the governor's mansion, they have, historically, done everything they can to advantage their side and disadvantage their political opponents.