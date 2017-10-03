Story highlights Prosecutors say Sen. Menendez personally pressured Sebelius to intervene in a multimillion-dollar Medicare dispute

A former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid official recalled an "angry" and "hostile" tone from Menendez during a meeting with Sebelius and Harry Reid in 2012

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is taking the witness stand Tuesday in Sen. Robert Menendez's federal corruption trial.

She is appearing under subpoena, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors say the New Jersey Democrat personally pressured Sebelius to intervene in a multimillion-dollar Medicare dispute involving the senator's friend and co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen.

Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist from Florida, was hit with a demand from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2009 that he repay $8.9 million in alleged overbillings related to his use of the eye drug, Lucentis.

Prosecutors say Menendez then pushed high-level federal officials, including Sebelius and then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, to help Melgen favorably resolve the dispute in exchange for free rides on Melgen's private jets, political donations and other perks.

Read More