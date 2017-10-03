Story highlights White House officials sent hundreds of emails to the private addresses

The White House Counsel's Office last week launched an internal review

Washington (CNN) White House accounts sent internal White House documents to an email address shared by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their household staff, Politico reported Monday.

The President's daughter and son-in-law, who are among his top advisers, had previously exchanged emails with White House officials about government business using their personal email addresses. The Politico report revealed that they also used a third email address on their private domain to communicate with White House officials.

White House officials sent hundreds of emails that included "nonpublic travel documents, internal schedules and some official White House materials" to the email address shared by Kushner and Trump, Politico reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. It was not clear how sensitive the documents were.

CNN has not independently confirmed the report. A White House spokesman referred requests for comment on the report to the couple's attorney Abbe Lowell, who declined to comment.

The White House Counsel's Office last week launched an internal review of White House officials' use of private email, but a person familiar with the review told CNN that the inquiry is not expected to delve deep into officials' use of private email.

