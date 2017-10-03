Story highlights Trump issued support for the bill even before he won the election

Some of Trump's top advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, are vocally opposed to abortion

Washington (CNN) The House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on legislation that would criminalize abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for instances where the life of the mother is at risk and in cases involving rape or incest.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which is similar to legislation that failed in 2013 and 2015 , has support from the White House this time around.

The divisive issue of abortion has once again been brought to the forefront of national conversations since President Donald Trump assumed office. Trump issued support for the bill even before he won the election. In a letter dated September 2016 that was sent to anti-abortion leaders inviting individuals to join the campaign's "Pro-Life Coalition," Trump said he was committed to "signing into law the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would end painful late-term abortions nationwide," as one of four points.

The White House reiterated its support in a statement of administration policy issued Monday: "The administration strongly supports H.R. 36, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, and applauds the House of Representatives for continuing its efforts to secure critical pro-life protections."

Some of Trump's top advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, are vocally opposed to abortion. Trump also tapped Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court, which anti-abortion advocates saw as a win.

Read More