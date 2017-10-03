Story highlights Republicans tabled bipartisan work on Obamacare just weeks ago

GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander is back working with Democratic Sen. Patty Murray

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, expressed cautious optimism Tuesday over the prospects of striking a deal on a bipartisan bill help stabilize the Obamacare marketplace saying that he and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray continue to work to find a way forward on health care.

"What we're trying to do and I appreciate the way Sen. Murray is doing it, is we're trying to find not just an agreement between the two of us because that won't do anything. We're trying to find a significant number of Republicans and Democrats who agree on a limited bipartisan consensus to stabilize the market in 2018 and 2019," Alexander told reporters.

The elements of the deal, Alexander said, would include state flexibility in exchange for two years of funding for what are known as cost-sharing reduction payments . Those payments are the stream of money the government pays to insurers to help offset the costs of insuring low-income people. The payments are currently being paid by the Trump administration , but Republicans have questioned the legality of that arrangement. The CSRs are the subject of a House lawsuit from when the Obama administration was making the payments.

Insurers signed contracts last week that locked them into participating for 2018 and finalized the premiums they'll charge. Many carriers received double-digit rate increases because the Trump administration has not guaranteed the continued funding of the cost-sharing subsidies.

