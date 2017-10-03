Story highlights Trump is visiting Puerto Rico Tuesday

The San Juan mayor says she didn't say anything mean about the President

Washington (CNN) San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said Tuesday she will accept an invitation to attend a briefing with President Donald Trump in the Puerto Rican city during his visit.

"I have accepted the invitation on behalf of the people of San Juan and out of respect for the American people represented by the office of the President of the United States," Yulín Cruz said, according to a statement released by her spokesman, Jose Cruz.

Trump attacked Yulín Cruz on Saturday for criticizing the White House's hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, accusing her of "poor leadership" and suggesting that the island's residents are not doing enough to help themselves.

"The mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," the President tweeted from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he spent the weekend. "Such poor leadership ability by the mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.

Read More