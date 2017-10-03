Trump: US will 'be talking about gun laws as time goes by'

Story highlights Trump characterized the shooter as "a sick man, a demented man"

Trump previously addressed the nation in a somber speech on Monday morning

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US will "be talking about gun laws as time goes by" in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, the nation's deadliest in modern history.

"Look, we have a tragedy ... and what happened in Las Vegas is in many ways a miracle. The police department has done such an incredible job," Trump said at the White House before he left for Puerto Rico.

The President was asked about a gun bill currently making its way through the House that would loosen restrictions on purchasing gun silencers. Trump said that he would talk about that later.

He was also asked if the massacre, which killed at least 59 and injured hundreds of others, could have been prevented. Though he didn't answer the question directly, he characterized the shooter as "a sick man, a demented man" and added that "we're looking into him very, very seriously."

He didn't answer when reporters pressed him about whether the shooting was an act of "domestic terrorism."

