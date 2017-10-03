Story highlights The Supreme Court hears case on political gerrymandering Tuesday

Democrats are the majority party in just 31 of the nation's 98 partisan state legislative chambers

Washington (CNN) Democrats have launched groups, funded legal battles and thrown money at state parties in an effort to keep the disastrous redistricting of 2010 that all but guaranteed a Republican-controlled House for the next decade from happening again.

Now, they are putting their hopes in the Supreme Court, which will hear a case Tuesday that was originally brought by Wisconsin Democrats who complain that the legislative maps in their state were unconstitutionally drawn to benefit Republicans.

Democrats hope that the nation's high court will set guidelines that would bar an overreliance on politics in the map-making process. Such a ruling could fundamentally shift American politics -- particularly for Democrats, whose urban and minority voters tend to live in clusters that make it easier to drawn them into the same districts.

The stakes are high: Right now, Democrats are the majority party in just 31 of the nation's 98 partisan state legislative chambers.

If the Supreme Court sets guidelines to prohibit partisanship from being used to draw district lines, it would put "10 to 12 more chambers in immediate play" in six or seven states, said Jessica Post, the executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

