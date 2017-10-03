Story highlights Lawmakers differed on how fixed Trump's views seemed

The small dinner included Republicans who have sponsored border and enforcement bills

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump gave some key Republicans insight into his thinking on immigration at a White House dinner on Monday night -- assuring them a similar dinner with Congress' top Democrats had not resulted in a deal.

The conversation included what to do to replace the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation, now that Trump has announced an end to the program.

Trump, attendees said, remains focused on finding a solution while also emphasizing border security. But it was unclear whether Trump's border wall would have to be a part of any DACA deal

At the dinner was House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Georgia Sen. David Perdue, according to the White House. Cornyn has introduced a $15 billion border security bill, Goodlatte has been a longtime proponent of tough immigration enforcement measures, and Cotton and Perdue have introduced legislation that Trump has endorsed that would halve and transform the US green card system.

Cornyn told reporters he got the sense that Trump is ultimately focused on reaching a deal and that he wasn't "fixed on any particular point of view."

