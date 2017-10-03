Trump in Puerto Rico: A narcissist's tour de force

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: President Trump's visit to Puerto Rico was an opportunity to show empathy for those suffering from a disaster, but he used much of it to elicit praise for his team

A narcissist's tour de force, Trump's arrival meeting was likely the first time any president visited a part of the country ravaged by natural disaster and complained about the cost of the emergency response

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Finally lumbering into a devastated Puerto Rico aboard Air Force One, almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall, President Trump came face-to-face with the kind of reality he can't deflect with anger and derision. A world waited to see if in a crisis, an unscripted Trump would rise to the occasion. He did not.

Upon arriving, Trump sat with a group of government officials and began praising his own administration. Like Snow White's evil stepmother who demanded the mirror remind her that she is "the fairest of them all," he then asked Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón to join in the fawning and flattering.

"I watched the other day," said the TV-addicted President, "and she was saying such nice things about all of the people who have worked so hard. Jenniffer, do you think you can say a little bit of what you said about us today?" He quickly added, "It's not about me," but of course it was.

As everyone knows, the only way to deal with the President is with praise, indulgence and political pats on the head. Thus it was that González-Colón and all those who spoke to the President gave him the verbal thumbs-up even as the 3.5 million people of Puerto Rico entered their third week of suffering as many still lacked electricity, secure supplies of food and reliable clean water.

Indeed, the only real complaint came from Trump himself, who said, "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack."