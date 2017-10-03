Tom Petty's rock 'n' roll was pure

Story highlights John Covach: Tom Petty emerged during the new wave era in pop music, but he was not of it; he was a rock and roll traditionalist

Petty moved forward while embracing rock's history, passing those values on in ways that continue to shape rock music, he writes

John Covach is director of the University of Rochester's Institute for Popular Music and a professor of music at Rochester and the Eastman School of Music. He is the author of, "What's That Sound? An Introduction to Rock and Its History," and maintains an active career as a performing and recording musician. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Tom Petty was not the kind of rock star you likely thought he was at first.

On the cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1979 breakthrough album, "Damn the Torpedoes," Petty stands holding a 1960s Rickenbacker 12-string guitar. The choice of this out-of-fashion guitar, along with Petty's late-Beatles haircut, betrays a dedication to an earlier time in rock and pop.

After all, hadn't The Byrds' Roger McGuinn used a Rickenbacker 12-string on "Mr. Tambourine Man" in 1965, after seeing George Harrison play one in "A Hard Day's Night" in 1964?

The songs on "Damn the Torpedoes," which would become staples of album-oriented radio -- "Refugee," "Don't Do Me Like That," "Even the Losers" and "Here Comes My Girl" (which prominently features the electric 12-string) -- firmly underscore the '60s musical passions of Petty and his band.

When Tom Petty emerged on the scene in the late 1970s, many of us thought he was among the new wave artists who were using 1960s musical and fashion styles in a markedly ironic way. The cover of the band's second album, "You're Gonna Get It!" features the band members' faces in half shadow, much like the "With the Beatles/Meet the Beatles!" sleeve.

