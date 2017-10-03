Iraq's first non-Arab president, Jalal Talabani, has died

Erbil, Iraq (CNN) Former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, the country's first non-Arab president, has died at the age of 83, his family said.

His niece, Alaa Talabani, an Iraqi member of parliament, confirmed his death to CNN, after it was reported by Iraqi state TV and Kurdish media.

Talabani, who was Kurdish, was elected was head of state in the wake of the United States-led invasion of the country. He served as president from 2005 to 2014 and oversaw the implementation of a new constitution that strengthened the autonomy of the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The last seven years of his tenure were marked by multiple episodes of illness. He had a stroke 2012 and spent time in Germany for 18 months of treatment just before the end of his presidency.

(File photo) Iraqi President Jalal Talabani,pictured here on January 23, 2010 in Baghdad, Iraq.

