Shooting stars in rural Lebanon

The Milky Way as captured by Khalil Azar, founder of the BeirutVerus astrophotography collective.

An inversion layer of cloud keeps light pollution from the city of Falougha, in central Lebanon, at bay.

BeirutVersus regularly heads out to remote locations in Lebanon to capture images of the night sky.

The Andromeda galaxy captured from Lebanon using a 200mm lens.

Azar says he tries to use the most basic camera equipment possible. Here, he captures the Antares and Cats Paw nebulae from the town of Akoura, Lebanon.

A meteor shower pictured from Oyoun Orghosh, in Lebanon.

The night sky above Akoura, northern Lebanon.

According to Roger Hajjar of Notre Dame University-Louaize, astrophotography is growing in popularity in Lebanon.

The Cat's Paw nebula captured near the village of Akoura, Lebanon.

Venus, Jupiter and the moon are photographed.

The tranquil night sky is pictured from Taanayel Lake, Lebanon.

Azar and Hajjar say Lebanon has a unique mix of qualities that make it an ideal spot for astrophotography.

Lebanon is a relatively small country, meaning the high peaks good for this type of pursuit are within easy reach of major cities such as Beirut.

Climbing high into the mountains means clearer skies and less light pollution from cities.

The Lagoon and Triffid nebulae pictured from Akoura, Lebanon.