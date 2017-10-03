Breaking News

Usain Bolt and pancakes: Lexi Thompson's Perfect Day

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Tue October 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lexi Thompson
Lexi Thompson

    JUST WATCHED

    Bolt and pancakes: Lexi Thompson's perfect day

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bolt and pancakes: Lexi Thompson's perfect day 01:43

(CNN)She's just 22 years old but Lexi Thompson has already enjoyed a career most pro golfers would be proud of.

The American has nine victories to her name on the LPGA Tour, and sealed her first major title at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship while still a teenager.
Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

    JUST WATCHED

    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal? 01:35
WATCH: What makes Tiger Woods' perfect day?
    California's Mission Hills Country Club was also the setting for Thompson's toughest moment on the golf course, as the intervention of an eagle-eyed TV viewer cost her victory at this year's ANA Inspiration in controversial fashion.
    READ: Dustin Johnson optimistic over US Ryder Cup chances
    Read More
    That hasn't stopped her rallying to win the Kingsmill Championship and Indy Women in Tech Championship in 2017, becoming one of the most popular golfers on the planet.
    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn&#39;s perfect day
    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

      JUST WATCHED

      Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day 01:32
    READ: What makes Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day?
    Third in the LPGA rankings, Thompson has accumulated over $7 million in career earnings with her best days still ahead of her.
    READ: 'Weirdest round ever' helps Team USA retain Solheim Cup
    CNN's Living Golf show caught up with the Florida native to find out about her perfect day...
    Visit CNN.com/sport/golf for more news and features
    From pancakes and bacon for breakfast to a round of golf with Usain Bolt, find out what Thompson would get up to in the video above.

    Video produced by Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN