Who betrayed Anne Frank? New probe launched by ex-FBI agent

(CNN) A new investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Anne Frank's hiding place in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, which eventually led to her death, has been launched by a retired FBI agent.

Led by Vince Pankoke, who formerly worked with the FBI to track Colombian drug cartels, the project will use cold case investigative techniques and data analysis software developed in the last decade to unravel one of history's greatest mysteries: Who betrayed Anne Frank?

The German teenager was best known for her diary documenting her time in the "Secret Annex", a hidden enclave at the back of her father Otto Frank's former office, at 263 Prinsengracht in the Dutch capital. The Franks and another Jewish family spent more than two years in hiding before they were discovered by the Gestapo, the German secret police, in August 1944 and sent off to concentration camps.

Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – Friday, August 1, 2014, marks the 70th anniversary of Anne Frank's final diary entry. Three days later, she was arrested with her family in the "secret annex" of a house in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where they had hidden for two years. She later died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp when she was 15. In her diary, Anne describes a 1942 picture of herself: "This is a photo as I would wish myself to look all the time. Then I would maybe have a chance to come to Hollywood." Click through the gallery to see other pages from her diary: Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – For her 13th birthday, Anne Frank received a red plaid diary, her first journal. She brought it with her into hiding and began writing in it in 1942. After her death, her father, Otto Frank, edited and compiled the diary. It was published in the Netherlands in 1947 as "The Secret Annex. Diary Letters From June 14, 1942, to August 1, 1944." Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – Pages with text and photos from Anne Frank's diary, written in October 1942. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – A handwritten page of Anne Frank's diary includes photos of herself on the beach during a holiday with her sister, Margot. The two sisters would live hidden in the annex with their mother, Edith; father, Otto; and another family. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – Two pages, written in 1942, from the diary. "Her inner life and her voice seem almost shockingly contemporary, astonishingly similar to the voices of the teenagers we know," says Francine Prose, author of "Anne Frank: The Book, the Life, the Afterlife." Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – When her diary was almost full, Anne continued writing, using several notebooks. In 1944, she decided to rewrite her diary entries in the form of a novel, intending to publish it after the war, according to curators at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Shown here are the different versions of her diary, known now as versions A, B and C. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – "The Diary of Anne Frank" has been translated into more than 70 languages in more than 60 nations. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write Anne Frank: The girl who wanted to write – Anne Frank in 1941. Her diary is often many young people's introduction to the horrors of the Holocaust. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Anne's diary, nicknamed "Kitty", provided a moving and in-depth documentation of the rise of anti-Semitic laws in Nazi-occupied Netherlands as well as the pangs of spending an adolescence in captivity. She died shortly before the end of the Second World War at the age of 15 in a concentration camp in Bergen-Belson, Germany. She was survived by Otto, who returned to publish her diary in 1947.

In the aftermath of the war, Dutch police launched probes into the betrayal of the Frank family at the insistence of Otto Frank, who suspected a warehouse worker of having disclosed their location, but the investigations were inconclusive.

Read More