'I Won't Back Down': Tom Petty remembered

By Frank Pallotta, CNN

Updated 4:24 AM ET, Tue October 3, 2017

(CNN)The music world lost one of its greatest songwriters on Monday when rock legend Tom Petty died at the age of 66.

The loss was felt all over social media, where fans and fellow musicians paid heartfelt tributes to the singer whose prolific career spanned decades.
The range of musicians who said they were inspired by Petty serves as reminder of the influence he wielded over the aspiring artists who came after him. Sheryl Crow, Chuck D and Ryan Adams were just some of the famous names who posted their condolences on Twitter.
"Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love," singer Ryan Adams tweeted. "Your music has changed this world for the better."
    Petty had multiple platinum and gold records as the lead singer of his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and was nominated for 18 Grammys. He won three and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
    Petty amassed a passionate fanbase, thanks to hits like "American Girl" and "Mary Jane's Last Dance." Many of the tribute tweets were posted in the early afternoon on Monday, before some media outlets had to backtrack reporting that said Petty had died.
    Petty's family announced in a statement that the singer passed away late Monday night.
    Away from the music community, fans big and small also remembered Petty and his music.
    Some people expressed their shock over his death because Petty had just performed at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week.

    CNN's Sonya Hamasaki contributed to this report.