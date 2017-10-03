'Heartbroken': The music world, fans react to Tom Petty's death

(CNN) The music world lost one of its greatest songwriters on Monday when rock legend Tom Petty died at the age of 66.

The loss was felt all over social media, where fans and fellow musicians paid heartfelt tributes to the singer whose prolific career spanned decades.

The range of musicians who said they were inspired by Petty serves as reminder of the influence he wielded over the aspiring artists who came after him. Sheryl Crow, Chuck D and Ryan Adams were just some of the famous names who posted their condolences on Twitter.

"Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love," singer Ryan Adams tweeted. "Your music has changed this world for the better."