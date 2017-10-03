Jason Aldean talks about his anger, heartache and fear after the Vegas tragedy

Story highlights Aldean posted about his emotions on social media

He was onstage when the shooting began

(CNN) Jason Aldean is still coming to terms with the mass shooting that occurred during his set in Las Vegas Sunday night, leaving 59 dead and hundreds injured.

The country superstar was onstage performing at the Route 91 Harvest music festival when the gunfire began.

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions," he said in a message posted on his official Instagram account Tuesday. "Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others."

Authorities are still investigating what caused 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to open fire on the concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

