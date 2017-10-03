Photos: The life and career of Tom Petty

Breaking News

The life and career of Tom Petty

Updated 12:42 AM ET, Tue October 3, 2017

Rock legend Tom Petty died Monday, October 2, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, according to Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty was 66.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pose for a backstage portrait in August 1977. The band from Gainesville, Florida, released its debut album in 1976. Notable songs on the album included &quot;American Girl&quot; and &quot;Breakdown.&quot;
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pose for a backstage portrait in August 1977. The band from Gainesville, Florida, released its debut album in 1976. Notable songs on the album included "American Girl" and "Breakdown."
Petty sits at a table in his New York hotel room in October 1977.
Petty sits at a table in his New York hotel room in October 1977.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; in November 1979. A month earlier, they had released their third album &quot;Damn the Torpedoes,&quot; which included hit songs &quot;Refugee&quot; and &quot;Don&#39;t Do Me Like That.&quot;
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on "Saturday Night Live" in November 1979. A month earlier, they had released their third album "Damn the Torpedoes," which included hit songs "Refugee" and "Don't Do Me Like That."
A day after performing on &quot;SNL,&quot; Petty performs at the Palladium in New York.
A day after performing on "SNL," Petty performs at the Palladium in New York.
Petty performs at a concert in Santa Cruz, California, in 1980.
Petty performs at a concert in Santa Cruz, California, in 1980.
Petty poses for Rolling Stone magazine in 1982.
Petty poses for Rolling Stone magazine in 1982.
Petty performs with Bob Dylan in Chicago in July 1986.
Petty performs with Bob Dylan in Chicago in July 1986.
Petty and the Heartbreakers have put out more than a dozen studio albums together. Petty also has three solo albums.
Petty and the Heartbreakers have put out more than a dozen studio albums together. Petty also has three solo albums.
Petty performs in the San Francisco Bay Area in October 1991. That year, he and the Heartbreakers released their album &quot;Into the Great Wide Open,&quot; which included the single &quot;Learning to Fly.&quot;
Petty performs in the San Francisco Bay Area in October 1991. That year, he and the Heartbreakers released their album "Into the Great Wide Open," which included the single "Learning to Fly."
Petty signs autographs after his band got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 1999.
Petty signs autographs after his band got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 1999.
Petty performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in June 2006.
Petty performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in June 2006.
Petty, center, poses with other members of the Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup that also included, from left, Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, George Harrison and Roy Orbison.
Petty, center, poses with other members of the Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup that also included, from left, Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, George Harrison and Roy Orbison.
Petty and the Heartbreakers perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2008.
Petty and the Heartbreakers perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2008.
Petty, flanked by his wife, Dana, and his eldest daughter Adria on the right, arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards along with musician Regina Spektor, left.
Petty, flanked by his wife, Dana, and his eldest daughter Adria on the right, arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards along with musician Regina Spektor, left.
Petty kicks off his band&#39;s summer tour in 2014.
Petty kicks off his band's summer tour in 2014.
See photos of rock legend Tom Petty, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.