(CNN) "Dancing with the Stars," a show that by design is drenched with as much unbridled enthusiasm as it is with sequins, kicked off Monday night with a somber Tom Bergeron standing front and center, addressing the deadly mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas late Sunday.

"There's an old saying that the show must go on, and it will," the longtime host said. "But first, all of us at 'Dancing with the Stars' want to send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we are doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."

The night's first dancer, "Property Brothers" star and renovation expert Drew Scott, echoed those sentiments.

Scott has lived in Las Vegas for "a number of years."

"It's a really sad situation but just know that we're here," he said after performing his Argentine tango. "Our prayers are here for you guys, and we're here to support."

