(CNN)"Dancing with the Stars," a show that by design is drenched with as much unbridled enthusiasm as it is with sequins, kicked off Monday night with a somber Tom Bergeron standing front and center, addressing the deadly mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas late Sunday.
"There's an old saying that the show must go on, and it will," the longtime host said. "But first, all of us at 'Dancing with the Stars' want to send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we are doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."
The night's first dancer, "Property Brothers" star and renovation expert Drew Scott, echoed those sentiments.
Scott has lived in Las Vegas for "a number of years."
"It's a really sad situation but just know that we're here," he said after performing his Argentine tango. "Our prayers are here for you guys, and we're here to support."
At least 59 people were killed and more than 527 injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of about 22,000, who had gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
The gunman, who fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, was later identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"The Voice" also aired Monday night but is currently airing its pretaped auditions.
The show, however, tweeted a statement saying it "stands in unity with all those affected and hopes the power of music will continue to inspire, comfort and bring us together."
Canceled events
Elsewhere in Hollywood, at least two planned red carpet events were nixed in light of the event.
Monday's red carpet for Open Road Films' "Marshall," a Thurgood Marshall biopic starring Chadwick Boseman, was canceled, with the studio opting for a more intimate affair.
"On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight's scheduled red carpet premiere of 'Marshall,'" a statement via an Open Road Films spokesperson said. "Instead, tonight's event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected."
And Tuesday's red carpet for Warner Bros.'s highly anticipated "Blade Runner 2049" was also canceled in light of the tragic event.
"We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy," the studio said in a statement.
The premiere screening was scheduled to go on as planned.
CNN's Topher Gauk-Roger and David Daniel contributed to this report.