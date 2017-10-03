CNN 10 - October 4, 2017

Breaking News

October 4, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump visits hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, and after explaining the commonwealth status of the island, we're visiting another place where Hurricane Maria took a disastrous toll. Afterward, machines past and present factor in to today's show. We're featuring a look back at typewriters and an interview with a man who continues to maintain them, and we're examining possible uses of "origami robots."
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
