(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Las Vegas shooting
-- When Stephen Paddock checked in to his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Days later, authorities are still struggling to find a motive behind the 64-year-old's shooting rampage that killed 59 people and injured over 500 at the country music festival his room overlooked.
-- A nurse, a teacher, a police employee and many others lost their lives in the tragedy. We're also learning more about the heroes who stepped up to save others, like a wounded victim who acted as a shield and a couple who used a truck to transport the injured.
-- President Trump addressed the gun-control issue, saying the US will "be talking about gun laws as time goes by." But critics say Congress won't even debate gun control. And although gun sales have slumped under Trump, it is possible that sales could jump in the wake of a mass shooting.
-- Read today's coverage of the shooting here. Find out how you can help Las Vegas victims here.
Trump visits Puerto Rico
-- The President visited the devastated island and portrayed his administration's response as successful after the backlash over the level of federal aid. "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack. Because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico and that's fine, we've saved a lot of lives," he said.
-- Trump also told Puerto Rican officials they should be "very proud" that hundreds of people haven't died after Hurricane Maria as they did in "a real catastrophe like Katrina."
Equifax and Wells Fargo in the hot seat
-- Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testified before Congress, a day after a report said the company's data breach affected an estimated 2.5 million more than initially stated.
-- Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused him of trying to cover up the bank's creation of millions of fake accounts and said he deserves to get fired.
-- Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused him of trying to cover up the bank's creation of millions of fake accounts and said he deserves to get fired.
In other news
-- Legendary rocker Tom Petty died at 66 from cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital on Monday. Watch the rock icon performing his most memorable songs here.
-- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner used a third private email account for White House correspondence, Politico reported on Monday.
-- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner used a third private email account for White House correspondence, Politico reported on Monday.
-- Tens of thousands are protesting against a violent crackdown after the Catalan independence referendum vote. Here's what you need to know about what happened in Catalonia. -- Crackle, crackle. That's the noise some iPhone users report hearing during voice and FaceTime calls. Apple released its latest update that claims to fix the sound.