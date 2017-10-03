US war veteran's home destroyed in Puerto Rico

Story highlights Couple lives in Ponce, Puerto Rico, a coastal city not far where the hurricane made landfall

Diaz, 83, served in the US army during the Korean War.

Ponce, Puerto Rico (CNN) Jose Diaz hadn't seen his wife, Lydia Pabon, cry in years.

Then Hurricane Maria ripped a massive tree out of the ground and dropped it into their living room. The roof over their bedroom is torn off. Tree branches are resting on their mattress. Paintings have fallen to the floor. Shattered glass covers the foyer. The floors are caving in.

The retired couple of 31 years lives in Ponce, Puerto Rico, a coastal city of 163,000 residents not far where the hurricane made landfall.

For Lydia, 78, it's the only place she's ever lived. She was looking forward to spending her golden years on the property where she was raised. Now, she describes her fond memories of growing up here as "torture."

Surveying the massive damage, Pabon, a stout woman with a stern face, began crying.

