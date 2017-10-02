Vegas shootings witness: We tried to help a girl who was shot in the head

(CNN) Brendon O'Neal, a photographer who was on stage when a gunman sprayed bullets on a crowd attending a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night, recounted his harrowing escape and described attempts to help a stranger who had been shot in the head.

"We were running and this girl was down on her knees next to her friend and she was like 'Help me, help me, help me, she's shot, she's shot, she's shot,'" said O'Neal, speaking on CNN's "Newsroom" Monday morning.

"These girls were like screaming and crying and they were just like covered in blood. Just. Oh man. Super heavy," he recounted. "And then again we heard these rounds go off. It felt like minutes that these heavy machine guns were just going on and just wouldn't stop."

"We stopped and checked it out ... she wasn't responding, she wasn't moving," he continued. "A couple people around helped pick her up. My buddy helped get her into this police car that was like a bunker for people just hiding behind it."

"Turns out she got shot in the head," he added. "I remember my buddy trying to help her and got her to the police car and got her inside. She wasn't moving. She was completely unconscious."

