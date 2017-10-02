Tennessee nurse among first identified victims in Vegas shooting

(CNN) Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, was among those shot and killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, according to his place of employment, Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.

Sonny Melton, right, was among those who were shot and killed in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

"He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told WSMV. "I want everyone to know what a kindhearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."

Sonny Melton graduated from Union University in 2015 with a bachelor of science in nursing accelerated degree and was president of his BSNA class, according to the Jackson, Tennessee, university

"You know how when you met someone and you just know that they're good and kind? That was Sonny," said Christy Davis, assistant professor of nursing at Union. "He just had a sweet, kind spirit about him."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam tweeted that he was praying for those affected by the shooting, including Melton's family.

"In particular, Crissy and I extend our condolences and prayers to the family of Sonny Melton from West Tennessee who was among those killed in this tragedy," Haslam said.

"We know other Tennesseans were in attendance or performing at the event, and my thoughts go out to them as we grieve and process the enormity of this attack. Tennessee stands with Las Vegas during this difficult time."