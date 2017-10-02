Las Vegas shooting: What we know

(CNN) At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police said Monday. The shooting is deadliest in modern US history.

The suspect:

• Police have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man. He was earlier described as a "local resident."

• Officers said they engaged the suspect at the Mandalay Bay hotel, and he was killed.

• Police do not believe there are additional shooters.