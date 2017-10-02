Las Vegas shooting: Live updates

Las Vegas shooting: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 12:35 PM ET, Tue October 3, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWatch first: Here's what happenedReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWatch first: Here's what happened 01:41Bryony Jones and Judith Vonberg contributed to this report.Content by LendingTree2017 Mortgage Rates as Low as 2.88% (3.04% APR, 15 yr) Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Veterans could receive up to $42,000 with these VA benefits The fastest way to pay off your mortgage Crush your debt by refinancing to a 15 year fixed loan Paid Partner ContentOnline savings accounts earn you $1000s, here's why Bankrate Ready to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia How to travel (without stress) Furthermore Secrets to living a more passionate life Travel and Leisure Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia