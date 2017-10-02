Active shooter reported on Las Vegas Strip

(CNN) Las Vegas police are telling people to avoid the area around the Mandalay Bay Casino due to reports of an active shooter. Las Vegas Metro Police issued the warning in a post on Twitter early Monday.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Multiple people with gunshot wounds have been taken to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen.

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Eyewitness Bryan Heifner spoke to CNN from a room in a hotel across from the Mandalay Bay, which he said he could see from his window.

"Mostly I heard the shots, just so many shots -- I just thought it was a semi braking with the air brakes, but then I went downstairs and saw people running and looking for family," he said.

"I immediately went back to my room, locked the door, turned the lights off."

