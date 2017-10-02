Two dead after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

(CNN) Two people have died from gunshot wounds and at least another 24 are injured after an early morning shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, a city hospital confirmed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that one suspect is down and that they do not believe there are any more shooters at this time.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police had earlier issued a warning on Twitter telling people to avoid the area around the Mandalay Bay Casino due to reports of an active shooter.

The city's University Medical Center said that 26 people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and at least two of them had died from their injuries. Another 12 are in a critical condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen.

The hospital is still working to assess the other victims, Cohen said.

Read More