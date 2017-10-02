Breaking News

Stephen Paddock: Here's what we know about the Las Vegas shooter

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 8:56 AM ET, Mon October 2, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An injured person is tended to in the intersection of Tropicana Ave. and Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, killing over 20 people. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot dead. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(CNN)At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:

Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nevada, authorities said. He was killed by police after they stormed the room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from which they believe he fired the shots. Paddock was apparently targeting a crowd of 30,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.
The Mesquite Police Department had no prior contact with him, according to spokesman Quinn Averett, nor had there been any calls to Paddock's home in Mesquite, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.
At least eight guns, including a number of long rifles, were found in his room, Las Vegas Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN.