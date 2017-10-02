The Las Vegas attack is the deadliest mass shooting in US history

(CNN) When a gunman opened fire on a crowd gathered for a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip last night, he killed at least 50 people -- making the Sunday night incident the deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

Here is a list of the 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in US history from 1949 to the present.

If the shooter was killed or committed suicide during the incident that death is not included in the total.

The Harvest Music Festival

At least 50 killed

October 1, 2017 - A gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, on a crowd of 30,000 gathered on the Las Vegas Strip for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured. Officers killed the gunman.

