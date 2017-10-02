(CNN) At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Keep up with the latest on our live blog here. Here's what else you need to know today to You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. Las Vegas shooting

What happened: A gunman, from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, fired across the street on a crowd of 30,000 gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the time. Witnesses described : A gunman, from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, fired across the street on a crowd of 30,000 gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the time. Witnesses described a chaotic scene , with automatic gunfire lasting for minutes and terrified concertgoers either crouching down or running for their lives.

The suspect: Police say they killed the attacker -- who's not been publicly ID'd -- and don't believe there are any other shooters. They're also looking for a woman who police describe as the suspect's companion.

The victims: We're still learning more about the victims, but we do know that several off-duty police officers, who were working the concert, are among the dead.