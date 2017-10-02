(CNN)At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Keep up with the latest on our live blog here. Here's what else you need to know today to You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Las Vegas shooting
What happened: A gunman, from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, fired across the street on a crowd of 30,000 gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the time. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with automatic gunfire lasting for minutes and terrified concertgoers either crouching down or running for their lives.
The suspect: Police say they killed the attacker -- who's not been publicly ID'd -- and don't believe there are any other shooters. They're also looking for a woman who police describe as the suspect's companion.
The victims: We're still learning more about the victims, but we do know that several off-duty police officers, who were working the concert, are among the dead.
2. Puerto Rico
From his golf club in New Jersey, President Trump says everything's under control in Puerto Rico. But folks on the ground tell a different story: only 5% of the island has power; less than half has drinking water; almost 9,000 are still living in shelters.
After San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the federal response, Trump promptly blasted her on Twitter. He not only accused her of poor leadership, but he also suggested the island's resident weren't doing enough to help themselves. Criticizing people when they're going through a crisis is not something presidents normally do, so Trump was called out for being insensitive. Bernie Sanders said what Trump did was "unspeakable." "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was even more direct, tweeting to the President "You're going straight to hell."
3. Catalonia referendum
Catalonia has voted overwhelming for independence from Spain in a referendum that the Spanish government calls illegal. The government had an unexpectedly harsh response, sending in riot police to the polls. They dragged away voters and fired rubber bullets, injuring more than 800 people. Catalan officials say 400 polling stations were closed because of the violence.
Catalan nationalists argue the region is a separate nation with its own history, culture and language, and that it should have increased fiscal independence. They've asked the European Union to respond to Spain's violent crackdown.
4. Possible terror attacks
Authorities in France and Canada are investigating whether attacks carried out over the weekend were acts of terror. In Marseille, an attacker with a knife killed two women before soldiers shot him dead. ISIS claimed responsibility, without offering any evidence.
In Edmonton, Alberta, a man struck a police officer with a car, stabbed him and then plowed a truck into pedestrians. In all, five people were hurt. The suspect, a Somali national and refugee, is in custody.
5. O.J. Simpson
After serving nine years for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery, O.J. Simpson is starting a new chapter as a parolee. He'll be living in Vegas for a while, but plans to move to Florida, several associates told CNN. Two of his kids live in the Tampa Bay area. Simpson was originally sentenced to 33 years for a 2007 robbery, in which he was part of a group that raided a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. Simpson, a former player for the Buffalo Bills, said the items belonged to him.
Another rich ride
Making cars sporty enough for James Bond just isn't enough. Now Aston Martin is making a $4 million submarine.
Enough already
Lynda Carter, TV's "Wonder Woman," wants director James Cameron to stop dissing the "Wonder Woman" movie, or else she'll tie him up with a golden lasso.
Message in a bottle
The R&B singer in Cuba put her wish for a bigger career in a bottle and threw it in the ocean. Hurricane Irma may have helped her wish come true.
New 'Idols'
"American Idol" will get a little bit of country and a little bit of soul when singers Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie join the show's reboot on ABC.
RIP, Monty
Monty Hall, best known as the host of the zany game show "Let's Make a Deal," died over the weekend at age 96.
Music mashup
A Swedish musician doesn't devote his talents to the music of, say, ABBA; instead he spends his time recreating melodies from video games.