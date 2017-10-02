Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley hurdles Dallas safety Jeff Heath during an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, October 1. Gurley had more than 200 yards of offense as the Rams won 35-30. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Britain's Prince Harry plants a kiss on Danish athlete Maurice Manuel after presenting him with a gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Thursday, September 28. Manuel is the captain of Denmark's wheelchair rugby team.

Essence Carson drives to the basket for Los Angeles during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, October 1. Minnesota won the game to force a decisive Game 5, which will take place on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh outfielders Andrew McCutchen, left, and Gregory Polanco leap in celebration after a home win over Baltimore on Wednesday, September 27.

New Orleans running back Adrian Peterson prays as he and teammates lock arms during the National Anthem on Sunday, October 1. The Saints were playing Miami at London's Wembley Stadium.

Formula One driver Max Verstappen, left, sprays his Red Bull teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, October 1. It was Verstappen's first win of the season. Ricciardo finished in third.

PSG defender Dani Alves controls the ball during a Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 27.

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith ties his daughter's shoelaces after his team won the grand final of the National Rugby League on Sunday, October 1. The Storm defeated North Queensland 34-6 in Sydney.

Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, goes up for a header with Manchester City players Fernandinho and John Stones during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, September 30.

Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates Sunday, October 1, after riding Enable to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, a horse race in Chantilly, France. He won the race for a record fifth time.

Alabama wide receiver Cam Sims goes flying -- and loses a shoe -- after being knocked out of bounds by Mississippi defensive back C.J. Moore on Saturday, September 30.

Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz tags out Washington's Daniel Murphy during a play at the plate on Friday, September 29.

Mark Peters celebrates Thursday, September 28, after Denmark defeated the United Kingdom in the wheelchair rugby final of the Invictus Games.

Monaco's Radamel Falcao, left, collides with Montpellier's Pedro Mendes during a French league match in Monaco on Friday, September 29.

Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson celebrates with Sparty the mascot after a 17-10 home victory over Iowa on Saturday, September 30.

Figure skater Ashley Cain twists in the air Friday, September 29, as she and Timothy Leduc perform during the Nebelhorn Trophy competition in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Indianapolis safety Malik Hooker stiff-arms Seattle running back J.D. McKissic after intercepting the ball on Sunday, October 1. It was his third interception of the season, which is tied for the NFL lead.

Alize Cornet serves the ball to Angelique Kerber during a China Open match in Beijing on Sunday, October 1.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams lands after leaping over a Philadelphia linebacker on Sunday, October 1.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the Cup Series race in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday, October 1. It was his second straight victory. He also won last week in New Hampshire.

New England kicker Stephen Gostkowski boots a 58-yard field goal during a home game against Carolina on Sunday, October 1. In the end, though, it was Carolina winning with a last-second field goal, 33-30 over the defending NFL champions.

Golfer Phil Mickelson takes a selfie with fans and teammate Rickie Fowler during Presidents Cup play on Saturday, September 30. The American team continues to dominate the competition, winning it this weekend for the seventh straight time. The International Team has only won the Presidents Cup once -- in 1998.