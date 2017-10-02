White House glows pink for breast cancer

(CNN) The White House glowed pink overnight to mark the start National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the United States.

"During October, we raise awareness and encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer," First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement released by the administration Sunday.

"I encourage all women to talk to their health care providers about mammograms and other methods of early detection and what can be done to reduce that risk," it quoted her as saying.

The White House said that more than 250,000 US women and 2,000 men would likely be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.