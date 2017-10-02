US service member killed in Iraq

(CNN) A US service member serving with the US-led coalition fighting ISIS was killed Sunday when an improvised explosive device struck a coalition vehicle, the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

Another US service member was wounded in the attack, Pentagon Spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway told CNN.

The identity of the service member killed is being withheld pending notification of their family.

The coalition, Operation Inherent Resolve, released a statement earlier Monday about the incident but as per coalition rules they did not disclose the nationality of either service member.

While coalition casualties in the fight against ISIS have been relatively rare, Sunday's attack on a US troops comes less than a month after another coalition service member, a master sergeant from the French army's 13th Parachute Dragoons Regiment, was killed "during combat operations" in support of the fight against ISIS, according to a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.

