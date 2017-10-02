Breaking News

US drone shot down in Yemen

By Ryan Browne

Updated 2:20 PM ET, Mon October 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

yemen girl symbol of war_00001018
yemen girl symbol of war_00001018

    JUST WATCHED

    Yemen girl becomes symbol of war

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Yemen girl becomes symbol of war 02:13

Story highlights

  • Yemen is currently beset by a civil war
  • On Sunday the Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry announced that it had downed an American made drone

(CNN)A US military MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was shot down in western Yemen Sunday, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway told CNN Monday.

"This incident is under investigation," he added.
Yemen is currently beset by a civil war between the Houthi rebels, who control vast swaths of the country's north, including the capital, and the internationally recognized government which is backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia.
    On Sunday the Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry announced that it had downed an American made surveillance drone in the outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa.
    US service member killed in Iraq
    US service member killed in Iraq
    The US military is conducting two primary missions in Yemen, non-combat support to the Saudi-led coalition and a counterterrorism mission that targets al Qaeda in Yemen.
    Read More
    The US provides "non-combat advisory and coordinating" support to the Saudi-led coalition and the Department of Defense "provides refueling support to Coalition aircraft and intelligence support to assist Saudi Arabia in preventing cross-border attacks," Rankine-Galloway said.
    US forces also conduct counterterrorism operations in Yemen targeting the local affiliate of al Qaeda, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP.
    Since January 2017, the US military has conducted over 100 strikes in Yemen against AQAP targets according to the Pentagon.
    ISIS leader seemingly breaks 11-month silence in audio recording
    ISIS leader seemingly breaks 11-month silence in audio recording
    "Additionally, US special operations forces have carried out raids against AQAP high-value individuals and locations," Rankine-Galloway added.
    The Pentagon would not say which of the two missions the US drone that was shot down was supporting citing operational security concerns.