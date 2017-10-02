Sarah Sanders chokes up while speaking about Las Vegas

Story highlights "Those who displayed the ultimate expression of love against an unimagined act of hate will never fade," she said

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders grew emotional as she spoke about the memory of those who were killed in Las Vegas, telling reporters that "those who displayed the ultimate expression of love against an unimagined act of hate will never fade."

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump used a solemn address from the White House to call for unity in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history , calling the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history an "act of pure evil."

The gun attack on a country music festival Sunday in Las Vegas killed more than 50 people and injured more than 500 others.

Sanders listed many of the acts of heroism during the shooting.

"The Gospel of John reminds us that there is no greater love than to lay down one's life for a friend. The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love against an unimagined act of hate will never fade," she said during the White House press briefing.

