Sarah Sanders chokes up while speaking about Las Vegas

Story highlights
- "Those who displayed the ultimate expression of love against an unimagined act of hate will never fade," she said
- It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Washington (CNN)White House press secretary Sarah Sanders grew emotional as she spoke about the memory of those who were killed in Las Vegas, telling reporters that "those who displayed the ultimate expression of love against an unimagined act of hate will never fade."
• More than 50 killed, 400+ injured
• What we know about the shooting
• IN PHOTOS: The Las Vegas shooting
• It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
• VIDEO: Concertgoer captures the chaos
• VIDEO: What happened in Las Vegas
• How to talk to kids about tragic events
• Jason Aldean describes 'horrific' shooting
• Country music world is stunned
• Celebrities express horror and send love to Las Vegas
• VIDEO: Witness: We tried to help girl shot in head
• US leaders offer outpouring of support
• Casino stocks fall after attack
• VIDEO: Witness shielded daughter