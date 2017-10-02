Story highlights A global organization working to end poverty is criticizing the US government

Oxfam America will pursue its own two-pronged approach to helping Puerto Rico

Washington (CNN) Oxfam, a global organization working to end poverty, is criticizing the United States government's response to the crisis in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The group specifically criticized President Donald Trump's administration.

"Oxfam has monitored the response in Puerto Rico closely, and we are outraged at the slow and inadequate response the US government has mounted in Puerto Rico," Oxfam America President Abby Maxman said in a statement. "Clean water, food, fuel, electricity, and health care are in desperately short supply and quickly dwindling, and we're hearing excuses and criticism from the administration instead of a cohesive and compassionate response."

The group rarely criticizes government strategies in crises affecting wealthy nations such as the US.

"The US has more than enough resources to mobilize an emergency response but has failed to do so in a swift and robust manner," Maxman said.

Read More