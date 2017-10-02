Trump, US leaders react to Las Vegas shooting

Story highlights Police said at least 50 people were dead and 200 were injured

"Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice," Nevada's governor tweeted

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Las Vegas, which has left at least 50 dead and 200 injured, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Monday morning.

Trump tweeted shortly after Sanders' statement, writing: "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Sanders called the shooting a "horrific tragedy" in her statement.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials," Sanders said. "All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

White House chief of staff John Kelly briefed the President on the shooting, she said.