Trump, Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas shooting

"Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice," Nevada's governor tweeted

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Las Vegas, which has left at least 50 dead and 200 injured, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Monday morning.

"The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas," Sanders said. "We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

Trump tweeted shortly after Sanders' statement, writing: "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

An administration official told CNN the President's trip to Puerto Rico to survey the hurricane response there, which was planned for Tuesday, is now under review.

Nevada politicians also responded Monday morning to the massacre, decrying the violence and offering thanks to first responders.

