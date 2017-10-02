Story highlights Then-HHS official described "hostile" phone call with Sen. Bob Menendez

A phone call with Menendez and then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was also tense

"I found that I was being put on the defensive and it was a very angry exchange."

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A former Obama administration official described Sen. Bob Menendez as having an "aggressive" and "hostile" tone during a phone call and subsequent meeting that included then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and then-Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in federal court Monday.

Jonathan Blum, former principal deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was the latest witness to take the stand in the corruption case against the Democratic senator from New Jersey

The senator allegedly accepted lavish flights and vacations from his friend, ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for advocating for the doctor's interests to various federal officials. Both men deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

Included in the charges is the allegation that Menendez worked to resolve an $8.9 million overbilling dispute between Melgen and CMS in Melgen's favor. Blum testified that in a 2009 phone call, Menendez "pressed" Blum, then one of the most senior officials within the agency, to change the policy at the heart of the dispute to "relieve or forgive or lessen" Melgen's overpayment.

But while the call began cordially, things devolved as Blum maintained the agency's position in the case was correct, and Menendez's tone grew "hostile," Blum said, saying the call ended when Menendez hung up the phone.

Read More