(CNN) By the time local authorities revealed Monday's mass shooting in Las Vegas had left over 50 people dead, it was almost immediately labeled as the largest massacre in modern American history -- but the heinous attack prompted others to question: Was it domestic terrorism?

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said it was "premature" to judge that question Monday afternoon, pointing to the ongoing investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and it would be premature to weigh in on something like that before we have any more facts and we'll leave that to local law enforcement to work with, also the federal law enforcement to make those determinations," Sanders said.

Law enforcement authorities similarly declined to use the term "domestic terrorism."

"We have to establish what his motivation was first," said Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

Read More