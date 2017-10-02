(CNN) Reflecting on the Alabama Senate Republican primary runoff, Sen. Luther Strange's campaign consultant seemed unsurprised by Roy Moore's victory.

"Of anybody that has worked with the firebrand conservatives in politics, it's me. I understand that passion when you have that; we have that so hot in this country right now," Jeff Roe told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"Because you could track it to Obamacare and the failure of the repeal-and-replace. You can track it to when (President Donald) Trump went after (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell about not getting his job done. And this time and spirit that we're in, they picked the perfect race -- the perfect storm," Roe said of Moore's campaign.

That Moore, who was endorsed by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, won out over Strange, who was endorsed by McConnell and Trump, has been seen by many as a referendum on the Republican mainstream. Roe, however, said it was not a rejection of Trump. And although Trump was "embarrassed and pissed" by Strange's defeat, Roe noted that it was important for Trump's own success that he made an endorsement.

"If he's going to have political capital in Washington DC with members of Congress and senators and he wants their vote, and he says he's going to do something for them politically, they need to be able to trust that he'll do it," Roe said.

Read More