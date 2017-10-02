(CNN) Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, amid the fallout of the massacre in Las Vegas, turned the political spotlight on a gun bill that's currently making its way through the House.

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.

When authorities stormed the room of the Las Vegas gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, authorities found a cache of weapons, including 10 rifles , Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters over night. Authorities have not said whether any silencers had been found or were used among the shooters' weapons cache.

A congressional hearing on the legislation had been scheduled for the bill in June, but was canceled in the wake of the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice that seriously wounded House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and several others.

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is on natural resources committee, told CNN on Monday that the only thing between the bill and its passage is "timing."

"The current system for background checks for silencers is very important," Gallego said. "The only thing that's stopping Republicans now is timing."

Multiple GOP leadership aides say there is no House floor vote scheduled yet on that measure.

Clinton repeatedly brought up the need for tougher gun control laws during the 2016 president campaign. The previous deadliest mass shooting in modern US history -- the shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub which killed 49 people -- occurred in June 2016, during last year's presidential election. With authorities saying 58 people were killed in Vegas, the most recent shooting now becomes the country's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

