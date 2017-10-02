Trump to address nation about Las Vegas massacre

Story highlights Trump will speak about the attack from the Diplomatic Reception Room

It is the deadliest mass shooting in US history

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will address the deadliest mass shooting in US history on Monday morning from the White House.

The gun attack on a country music festival Sunday in Las Vegas killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others.

Trump will speak about the attack from the Diplomatic Reception Room mid-morning.

The massacre in Nevada is the worst domestic act of violence of Trump's presidency. He was briefed on the situation Monday morning by his chief of staff, John Kelly, and conveyed his condolences on Twitter.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" he wrote.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Read More