Trump on Las Vegas massacre: 'An act of pure evil'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump addressed the deadliest mass shooting in US history on Monday, morning from the White House, calling it an "act of pure evil."

The gun attack on a country music festival Sunday in Las Vegas killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others.

In a solemn statement from the White House, Trump said the country was united "in sadness, shock and grief."

Reading from a teleprompter in the Diplomatic Reception Room, Trump mourned the victims and announced he would visit the stricken Nevada city on Wednesday.

"We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss," Trump said of those who lost loved ones in the massacre.

